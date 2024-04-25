EDP Renewables Celebrates its First North Carolina Solar Park

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has completed its 74 MW Misenheimer Solar Park, located in Stanly County, N.C.

Development on the project was begun by Orion Power Generation, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group and Eolian, with EDPR NA taking on the park’s development and construction from 2020 onwards. The solar park will be operated by EDPR NA.

“The fully operational Misenheimer Solar Park is a success that can be attributed to the strong partnership and collaboration between EDPR NA’s team and the communities of the village of Misenheimer and Stanly County who worked together to make this project a reality,” says Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America.

“Our mutual dedication and commitment to the community was the primary driver for its success, and we see this as the beginning of a journey, united together, to power North Carolina with affordable clean energy.”