EDPR NA Acquires Renewable Properties’ Illinois Community Solar Portfolio

EDPR NA Distributed Generation has acquired a portfolio of four Illinois community solar projects under development from Renewable Properties.

The 20 MW portfolio is expected to generate approximately 42 GWh of solar energy annually.

“EDPR NA DG is proud to support Illinois’ commitment to clean energy and is grateful to partner with Renewable Properties to contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals,” says Joao Barreto, CEO of EDPR NA Distributed Generation.

“Community solar installations bring energy independence and economic empowerment to towns across the country, and this portfolio will help us further support Illinoisans in their transition to a clean energy economy.”

KeyBanc acted as an advisor on the acquisition on behalf of Renewable Properties.