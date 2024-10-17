EDPR NA Distributed Generation Completes New York Community Solar Projects

EDPR NA Distributed Generation (EDPR NA DG), the distributed generation business unit of EDP Renewables North America, has completed the Morgan East and Morgan West community solar projects in Clay, N.Y.

Located near Syracuse, the Morgan East Solar Park generates 4.5 MW in part for PaperWorks Industries, while Morgan West Solar Park generates 5 MW in part for QubicaAMF Worldwide and Sabin Metal Corporation. Both parks will also power the surrounding utility service territory in upstate New York, providing 60% of their generation to residential and small business subscribers in the mass market.

“We’re excited to expand our community solar portfolio in New York through invaluable partnerships with PaperWorks Industries, QubicaAMF and Sabin Metal Corporation, while also providing access to affordable solar energy to residential and small commercial customers,” says Joao Barreto, CEO of EDPR NA Distributed Generation.

“Through community solar, we are increasing access to clean and reliable energy in new communities and advancing New York State’s decarbonization goals.”

EDPR NA DG worked with both PowerMarket and NRG Energy’s Renewables Advisory (now CBRE Renewables) on the projects.