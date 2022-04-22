EDPR Signs PPAs for 425 MW Solar Portfolio Across Three States

EDP Renewables has secured power purchase agreements (PPA) to sell the green energy produced by a 425 MW AC solar portfolio in the U.S.

The solar portfolio comprises three projects with commercial operations expected for 2024. These are a 175 MW AC project located in Mississippi County, Ark.; a 100 MW AC project located in Madison County, Miss; and a 150 MW AC project located in Randolph County, Ind.

“The closing of these PPAs reinforces our solid position in a strategic market for the company such as the United States, which represents more than half of our portfolio,” says Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, CEO of EDP and EDPR. “We have a solid growth plan in this country, contributing not only to the energy transition but also to support companies to achieve their sustainability goals and to provide economic and social benefits to the local communities of the areas in which we operate.”

With these new PPAs, EDPR continues to increase its technological diversification with 4.2 GW of secured capacity in solar and an overall secured capacity of 9.3 GW for 2021-25.