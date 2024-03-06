Ellomay Capital Launches First Texas PV Projects

Ellomay Capital has executed agreements for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of its first photovoltaic (PV) projects in Texas: the construction of the Fairfield project, with a capacity of 13.44 MW, as well as construction of the Malakoff project, with an aggregate capacity of 13.92 MW.

The company expects construction of these projects to be completed within six months. Ellomay also entered into agreements to procure solar modules for the Fairfield and Malakoff projects, as well as for their Mexia and Talco PV projects currently under development.

“The execution of EPC agreements for the company’s first U.S. photovoltaic projects signifies an important moment for the company’s evolution in the U.S. market,” says Ran Fridrich, CEO and director of Ellomay Capital.

“The transition of the Fairfield and Malakoff projects from the greenfield phase to project execution and initial site preparations was completed ahead of our expected schedule, exemplifying the company’s proactive and efficient approach to streamlining the construction timeline. These projects serve as proof of concept for the company’s strategic plan for rapid expansion and value creation and the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and reliability.”

