Emeren Group, Luxshare Connect Solar Plant to Grid

Emeren Group has connected a 4.5 MW solar power plant at Luxshare iTech, located in Zhejiang Province, China, to the grid.

Luxshare is a facility of Luxshare Precision Industry, also known as Luxshare-ICT, the first iPhone manufacturing partner in mainland China.

The commissioned solar plant, developed and financed by Emeren, features a 4 MW rooftop distributed PV system as the primary contributor to the project. In addition, there is a 0.5 MW solar PV carport.

“We are proud of the successful grid connection of this solar power plant, marking our first project that integrates a solar PV carport and EV charging station infrastructure,” says Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group.

“This achievement highlights Emeren’s innovative approach to clean energy. The rooftop solar PV project further strengthens our leadership in distributed generation solar energy. We remain committed to expanding our portfolio of renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial facilities in China. Our partnership with Luxshare-ICT exemplifies how Emeren collaborates with leading companies to support their sustainability goals and achieve measurable reductions in carbon emissions.”