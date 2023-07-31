Emeren Sells First RTB PV Power Project to MET Group

Emeren Group Ltd., a global solar project developer, owner and operator, recently sold an 11.5 MWp PV project to the energy company MET Group, headquartered in Switzerland. The project was sold at the ready-to-build (RTB) stage and MET Group will complete the construction and operate the power plant. This is the first project developed to RTB stage by Emeren Germany GmbH, the Berlin-based subsidiary of Emeren Group, since its entry into the market in early 2021. Capcora, a German consulting company, acted as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to Emeren.

The new PV power plant will be located in Kentzlin nestled in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Commercial operations are expected to start in the second half of 2024.

Yumin Liu, CEO of Emeren Group, commented, “This project is an important milestone for our business in Germany and represents our commitment to developing renewable energy infrastructure in the region.”

Adds Bernd Wollwerth-Carl, director of Emeren Germany GmbH: “Starting from scratch in 2021, we managed to grow quickly in a competitive German PV market, establishing partnerships and building a pipeline of medium- and large-scale ground-mounted PV plants. With MET, we found a reliable and competent partner and we look forward to further expanding our cooperation.”