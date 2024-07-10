EMI Sells Bent Bow Community Solar Project to Standard Solar

Standard Solar has acquired a 4.98 MW solar project in Doña Ana County, N.M. from Energy Management, Inc. (EMI)

The Bent Bow community solar project, which EMI began development of in 2021, contributes to the 30 MW allocated to El Paso Electric under New Mexico’s Community Solar Act.

“The acquisition of this community solar project in Doña Ana County from EMI, exemplifies the efficiency of our transactions and the strength of our valued partnerships,” says Mike Streams, chief development officer for Standard Solar.

“This project, initiated by Energy Management, Inc. in response to New Mexico’s vision for community solar, represents a pivotal step forward in our partnership. Our collaboration advances our commitment to renewable energy projects in New Mexico and showcases the profound impact of aligned visions in propelling sustainable development forward, particularly for local communities.”