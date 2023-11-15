Enact Solar Implements Updates to Solar Design Software Platform

Enact Solar has added a major update to its Solar Design software platform, aimed at optimizing the installer experience.

The Solar Design Installer software is an all-in-one cloud platform designed to assist sales and installation professionals, offering remote design using high-resolution satellite imagery as well as generating proposals with pricing and energy analytics.

The company says the software’s aim is to enable quicker sales pipeline growth and seamless project management. The platform’s 2024 update includes features such as 3D modeling and automatic height and pitch detection.

“Our newly enhanced Solar Design software for solar installers transforms how solar and storage projects are planned and executed,” says Enact’s Manasij Kar. “By harnessing cutting-edge data-driven analytics, installers can now discuss design plans with homeowners and businesses confidently, minimizing errors. This means faster, more accurate implementation for installers, and greater transparency for customers.”

“As solar energy continues to proliferate rapidly across the world, we anticipate a significant surge in homeowners, businesses and local communities adopting solar as a source of clean and affordable energy,” adds Deep Chakraborty, Enact’s CEO and co-founder. “This new upgrade of our Solar Design software is part of our ongoing commitment to improve the solar and energy storage experience, from purchase to ownership, for customers and installers.”