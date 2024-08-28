Encore Renewable Energy Begins Construction on NY Solar Project

Encore Renewable Energy has commenced construction on a 3.6 MW solar array located in Constable, N.Y.

Constable Solar is the company’s first solar project in New York State and part of nearly 90 MW of solar and energy storage currently under development by Encore in the state. Under New York’s NY-Sun Initiative and VDER program, NYSEG will compensate Encore for the electricity produced from the new array.

“With New York’s ambitious clean energy goals and an evolving energy supply market that is finding renewables to be an increasingly more cost effective form of energy production, the demand for solar has never been higher,” says Chad Farrell, founder and co-CEO of Encore Renewable Energy.

“Utilities are the tip of the spear when it comes to broader clean energy adoption, and delivering projects like this in partnership with NYSEG is critical for meeting increased energy demand at affordable costs for ratepayers.”

A partnership is in place with J&R Pierce Family Farm, located in West Chazy, N.Y., for sheep to rotationally graze the site to meet the vegetation management standards required for solar production.

Construction has commenced, with survey and civil activities under way and provided by GreenSpark Solar.