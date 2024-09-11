Encorp Wins $45.3M Contract with Alameda County for Microgrid Deployment

Encorp was awarded an energy services contract last month by the Alameda Board of Supervisors to deploy six microgrids for buildings owned by the County of Alameda, located east of San Francisco, Calif.

Encorp will provide its Encorp Egility microgrid control platform as well as serve as the EPC lead for the contract.

The company says incentives available through the IRA reduced the total cost of the project by 35%. Additional state subsidies contributed $8 million in public funding to the pool of private equity debt bonds used to finance the portfolio.

“We are primarily an energy technology controls firm but have served as an EPC for previous projects such as a $1.5 million microgrid for Red Feather Lakes in Colorado, which is served by the Poudre Valley Rural Electric Cooperative,” says Michael Clark, CEO for Encorp.

“We also served as the EPC for the $5 million microgrid for Kings River Packaging’s Cobblestone facility in central California.”

Four of the microgrids will be in low-income zones.

Capital support for payment and performance bonding was provided by Pine Grove Holdings of Chicago.