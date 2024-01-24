Enel Completes Solar, Storage System at Bayer California Facility 

Enel North America and Bayer have announced the completion of a 2.7 MW solar and 1 MW energy storage system at Bayer’s vegetable research and development site in Woodland, Calif.

The solar system is expected to generate approximately 5,100 MWh of renewable energy each year, enough to cover approximately 70% of the Woodland site’s energy needs.

“The growing prevalence of extreme weather and wildfires has underscored the need for more resilient energy solutions,” says Enel’s Matt Barnes. “This project will not only increase Bayer’s energy resilience, but it will also help reduce demand on often-stressed local energy infrastructure, benefiting all energy users in the region. We’re thrilled to work with a forward-thinking, innovative partner on this project and look forward to helping Bayer achieve its sustainability targets.”

Enel is the owner and operator of the solar and battery storage assets and has signed a 20-year PPA with Bayer, which will offtake the energy generated by the solar system.

In addition to the solar-plus-storage installation, Bayer has also signed an agreement with Enel’s e-mobility business to install eight electric vehicle chargers on-site this year.