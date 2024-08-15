Enel Grazes Texas Solar Farms with 6,000 Sheep

Enel North America is set to deploy 6,000 sheep to control vegetation at eight Texas solar plants through what it calls the largest announced solar grazing agreement executed in the U.S.

The company is partnering with Texas Solar Sheep, a family business providing vegetation management at large solar plants, to graze on 10,000 acres of land.

“Enel’s record-breaking collaboration with Texas Solar Sheep is an exciting step forward for sustainable dual-use solar practices,” says Marcus Krembs, head of external relations and sustainability at Enel North America.

“By prioritizing sheep grazing for land management, we demonstrate how solar and agriculture can coexist while ensuring optimal performance of our solar facilities. Additionally, our sheep grazing commitment supports ecosystem services and the local economy.”