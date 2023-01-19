Enerflo Platform Integrates EagleView TrueDesign PV Solutions for Installers

Enerflo, a sales and install software platform for residential solar installers, EPCs and sales dealers, is offering EagleView TrueDesign photovoltaic (PV) design solutions for pre- and post-sale through the Enerflo Platform.

Through a tech integration, Enerflo partners will be able to utilize EagleView TrueDesign to create install-ready accuracy at the pre-sale proposal stage, as well as design-ready CAD files to streamline plan set development post-sale, all from within Enerflo.

Both EagleView and Enerflo share a vision of making solar more affordable through platform and technological efficiencies that lower project duration and soft costs, enabling residential solar organizations to focus on increasing volume and providing quality solar solutions to a growing number of customers. Solar professionals will be able to seamlessly request EagleView TrueDesign within Enerflo. The PV designs are automatically sent back to Enerflo and synced with Optimus, Enerflo’s interactive proposal tool. Sales reps can then configure the design within Optimus and everything is synced and automated between Enerflo and EagleView.

“We’ve been anticipating this integration for months because of the impact we know it will have on our partners and the solar community and are so excited to finally be able to offer EagleView TrueDesign on our platform,” says Pat Bennett, Enerflo’s co-founder. “Our partners will quickly see the impact on sales, contracting and installation with EagleView’s install-ready PV designs as they improve accuracy and reduce total project duration by weeks.”

“With TrueDesign, there’s no need to settle for ‘good enough’ solar predesigns and all of the change orders and canceled jobs that come with them,” states Pete Cleveland, vice president of solar business for EagleView. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Enerflo to help solar installers reduce costs and project duration with install-ready designs at the point of sale with ≥98 percent accuracy.”