Energy Toolbase Partners with Station A on U.S. Solar-Plus-Storage Deployment 

Energy Toolbase has announced a partnership with Station A to deploy clean energy solutions across their sites using the company’s ETB Developer platform.

The software platform is aimed at the commercial and industrial project developer community seeking to model financial returns of solar-plus-storage projects and generate analysis proposals. Station A enables companies to list energy projects in its marketplace in order to receive competitive offers.

“We’re excited to now offer our consulting clients the ability to work with Station A to get qualified regional installers to bid on their optimally designed project in their marketplace,” says Energy Toolbase’s Justin Hammond. “This allows commercial customers to competitively contract for the most economically optimal project.”

