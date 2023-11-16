Energy Toolbase Unveils Monitoring Platform Expansion 

Energy Toolbase has expanded its solar-only ETB Monitor platform offerings.

The platform is available as a standalone or an integrated solution with Energy Toolbase’s existing software suite specializing in solar and energy storage proposal analysis. The integration allows users to transition from the development stage to the monitoring stage while utilizing Energy Toolbase’s utility rates database, electric bill calculation engine and account management team.

Additionally, the company says, platform users have access to visualizations of their site’s expected solar generation. Calculated using the system characteristics and micro-climate satellite weather data, this data is meant to track the performance of a user’s solar energy system’s output to an expected baseline.

“We are excited to offer ETB Monitor to our customers, providing them with the tools they need to efficiently manage their solar energy projects,” says John Gurski, Energy Toolbase’s founder and president. “With this innovative platform, energy professionals can track the economics of their solar energy systems in real-time and make informed decisions about their operations, ultimately leading to increased profitability and growth.”