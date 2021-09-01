Energy Transfer, SB Energy Sign Power Purchase Agreement

Energy Transfer has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with San Francisco-based SB Energy for 120 MW of electricity from its Eiffel Solar project in northeast Texas. Energy Transfer is a Fortune 100 midstream energy company based in Dallas.

SB Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., is scheduled to begin construction of the 200 MW Eiffel Solar project located in Lamar County the first half of 2022. The project will start to deliver energy to Energy Transfer in January of 2024.

“We are pleased to announce this PPA with SB Energy,” says Tom Mason, head of Energy Transfer’s Alternative Energy Group. “It is our second significant agreement to purchase low-cost solar power to help us meet our ERCOT load requirements for our operations throughout Texas. The first was the Maplewood 2 solar farm in the Permian Basin that came online earlier this year.”

“SB Energy is focused on accelerating the global energy transition with the real work starting on the ground with innovative projects like Eiffel Solar and exceptional partners like Energy Transfer. The Eiffel resource is a key project to serving rapidly increasing demand for reliable, clean energy,” states Rich Hossfeld, co-CEO of SB Energy.

