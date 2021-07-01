EnergyLink Begins Construction on 6.8 MW Solar Installation Portfolio

EnergyLink has broken ground on a 6.8 MW solar project for Buncombe County and the City of Asheville, N.C., with 46 of their public institutions’ buildings being retrofitted with solar.

“[Our] team will be ramping up over the next few weeks to deliver consistently high-quality product over a long, two-year project,” says Andrew Halpern, EnergyLink’s operations manager.

Accredited through NAESCO, EnergyLink will fully manage construction of the installations.

“As a company, we are focused on undertaking projects that expand our reach within the industry,” says CEO Chris Ihler. “We have a proven track record with commercial and industrial projects, and it’s time now to start supporting the municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals in achieving their sustainability goals, too.”