EnergyLink Begins Construction on 6.8 MW Solar Installation Portfolio

By
Michael Bates
-
0
Chris Ihler

EnergyLink has broken ground on a 6.8 MW solar project for Buncombe County and the City of Asheville, N.C., with 46 of their public institutions’ buildings being retrofitted with solar.

“[Our] team will be ramping up over the next few weeks to deliver consistently high-quality product over a long, two-year project,” says Andrew Halpern, EnergyLink’s operations manager.

Accredited through NAESCO, EnergyLink will fully manage construction of the installations.

“As a company, we are focused on undertaking projects that expand our reach within the industry,” says CEO Chris Ihler. “We have a proven track record with commercial and industrial projects, and it’s time now to start supporting the municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals in achieving their sustainability goals, too.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments