Enfindus Chooses SolarEdge to Supply Inverters for Solar Projects

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., a global company specializing in smart energy, says it has entered into a contract to supply smart energy products and solutions – including inverters and power optimizers – for 1 GW of solar projects with Enfindus.

The four-year, pan-European agreement is intended for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop PV systems. Enfindus plans to finance, build and operate the PV systems and offer corporate PPAs to rooftop owners.

“Being selected by Enfindus for 1 GW of PV systems throughout Europe is testament to the growing strength of DC optimization and its benefits for larger PV installations,” says Alfred Karlstetter, general manager of SolarEdge Europe. “Growing its footprint in the C&I sector, SolarEdge is committed to continuing to provide innovative and scalable DC optimized inverter solutions to improve the bottom line of commercial and small-scale utility PV systems.”

Through these projects, SolarEdge and Enfindus aim to help businesses decrease their energy costs to improve their bottom lines while increasing the amount of solar energy in the European energy mix in order to decarbonize and decentralize energy production.

SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in PV systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system.

Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains and grid services solutions, says the company.

Photo: SolarEdge’s single-phase inverter with HD wave technology.