‘Engineered for Greatness’: The Soltec SF8 Solar Tracker

Soltec, a manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers, says the bifacial configuration of its new SF8 multi-drive tracker – which is specially designed for larger 72- and 78-cell solar modules – can produce up to 8.6% more power than other trackers.

“With the TeamTrack system, Soltec was already capable of producing 6 percent more energy,” says José Alfonso Teurel, CTO at Soltec Innovations. “Now we have improved and adapted this algorithm to bifacial modules, for an extra yield of up to 0.5 percent. This extra bifacial gain of SF8 trackers adds to the 2.1 percent of bifacial gain yielded by our bifacial tracker in comparison to the 1-in-portrait-configuration trackers of competitors.”

The tracker has a new minimum 2×60 configuration with four strings of up to 100 kW (and up to six total strings). Moreover, the SF8 has 5.16% fewer parts per module than the previous generation of Soltec trackers, thus increasing cost-efficiency and ease of installation.

A reinforced torque tube with a new, improved geometry, together with an autonomous self-stow system, contribute to increased tracker resistance to adverse weather conditions. The rigidity of the SF8 is 22% greater than its predecessor, the SF7.

“As tracker manufacturers, our designs adapt to market trends, with the aim of providing clients with the best performing trackers,” explains Raúl Morales, Soltec’s CEO.

Additionally, the SF8 has an innovative full-wireless system, allowing for complete plant and inter-tracker connection. The Open Thread system developed by Google contributes to improved plant protection and damage prevention by accurately anticipating weather conditions.

“We think our SF8 will revolutionize the solar tracking market,” Morales says. “Its 2×60 minimum configuration will not only reduce installation and maintenance costs, it will also yield more energy and increase overall photovoltaic plant performance.”

For more information about the SF8 tracker, click here.