Soltec Debuts the New SFOne Tracker

Solar PV solutions company Soltec has launched SFOne, a new solar tracker with a double row 1P configuration, consolidating its portfolio of flexible and versatile products.

The company has high expectations for this new product as a comprehensive response to the demands of its clients, adaptable to all types of projects in the global market.

The company, which already has experience in multi-stack 1P technology with the launch in 2009 of the SA Series tracker, has taken up this technology again, leveraging new advances in innovation to continue offering the best products to the market, focused on improving robustness and adaptability. SFOne includes Dy-Wind technology, which features the most advanced methodology for the design of wind-resistant tracking structures and the optimization of the Diffuse Booster system for low-light conditions.

SFOne, which will be available in all markets where the company has a presence, provides greater ease of installation, making the plant construction process faster, similar to the SF7 that Soltec already has on the market, reducing development time invested by 75%.

Soltec is also strongly committed to the environment and the localities where it develops its projects. As such, it is committed to innovation and seeks to adapt solar technology to contribute positively to photovoltaic projects so that they not only support the energy transition, but are also sustainable and relate to their environment in a balanced way. The SFOne is a structure of lower height, which will help to reduce the visual impact of the plants where this new product is installed.

Additionally, SFOne Soltec offers the possibility of minimizing imported components for manufacture in each country where the projects are developed, through Soltec’s factories, thus reducing the carbon footprint.

Raúl Morales

“The idea of launching this new SFOne producer on the market responds to the need to offer an optimal service to our clients, with a broad portfolio that provides solutions that adapt to their needs and to the terrain of the projects,” says Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings. “The new tracker consolidates our product portfolio, providing flexibility and versatility, and at the same time offering the quality guarantee of Soltec technology. We are convinced that it will be well received in the markets where we operate.”

Soltec Power Holdings is an integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems, with a strong commitment to innovation. Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, the company started in 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It is present in 16 countries, with more than 1,320 employees. Since its incorporation, Soltec has supplied trackers for projects with a total of 8.4 GW of installed capacity.