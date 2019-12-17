Enphase Energy: 1 Million Systems in Circulation

Enphase Energy Inc. has announced the installation of the company’s one-millionth Enphase microinverter-based solar system.

The one-millionth installation was part of the Enphase low-income solar partnership with GRID Alternatives, an organization focused on bringing solar and job training to underserved communities.

“The partnership with Enphase has helped us make clean energy and savings accessible to well over 5,300 working families since 2012, and we are delighted to have the one-millionth Enphase system deployed in one of our projects,” says Erica Mackie, co-founder and CEO at GRID Alternatives. “GRID Alternatives thanks and congratulates Enphase on this significant milestone.”

With over 23 million microinverters shipped, there are now more than 6.5 GW DC of Enphase-based systems deployed in 130 countries

“I think of the milestone of one million installed systems more as a starting point than a place at which we’ve arrived,” says Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief products officer at Enphase Energy. “Our vision was always to make solar simple and energy smart and to make advanced energy systems with solar and storage accessible to people all over the globe. As we move into the era of grid-forming energy with Enphase Ensemble energy management technology, we believe we will see an era characterized by always-on energy resilience in the grid-tied world, and the electrification of areas that may never need a grid at all.”