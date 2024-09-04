Enphase Energy Announces Solution for California Legacy NEM Solar Systems

Enphase Energy has released its solution for expanding legacy California net energy metering (NEM) solar energy systems without penalty: through use of the company’s Energy Systems configurations with IQ Microinverters, IQ Batteries and Enphase Power Control.

Until recently, the company says, homeowners enrolled in legacy NEM programs were limited on how much they could expand their systems without being transitioned to the new NEM 3.0 tariff program.

It adds that homeowners with legacy NEM solar energy systems can expand their systems without transitioning to the new NEM 3.0, by utilizing the new power control feature and Enphase system configurations. These configurations have been approved by PG&E and SCE, with SDG&E expected to follow suit.

“As we continue supporting our installers and homeowners in California, it is critical we offer solutions that are designed to maximize value, no matter what policy is in place,” says Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.

“Our product suite not only aligns seamlessly with the regulatory changes but also delivers tangible benefits to customers, allowing them to realize the full benefits of renewable energy.”