Enphase Energy Launches Control Software for Home Solar, Battery Systems

Enphase Energy has launched its Power Control software that can integrate with the company’s Energy System in North America.

The company says this software dynamically controls the power produced by its Energy System to give installers more flexibility in system design while meeting utility and national electrical code requirements. It added that software benefits include the ability to avoid main panel upgrades and increased battery capacity.

“At Enphase, we’re focused on consistent product innovation to provide homeowners and businesses with best-in-class technologies,” says Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales in the Americas at Enphase Energy.

“Enphase Power Control software was designed with installers and customers in mind, allowing for simpler system design and installation, while enhancing the efficiency of our industry-leading home energy systems.”