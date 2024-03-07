Enphase Energy, Semper Solaris Expand California Collaboration with Shared Software Platform

Enphase Energy and Semper Solaris have expanded the companies’ strategic relationship, previously focused on deploying Enphase microinverters and batteries, to include utilizing Solargraf, Enphase’s design, proposal and permitting software platform.

Semper Solaris currently offers Enphase’s latest generation of energy systems, which includes IQ8 Microinverters, the IQ Battery 5P, IQ System Controller 3/3G and IQ Combiner 5/5C.

Enphase’s battery can be configured in a “grid-tied” system configuration designed to allow energy self-consumption plus export and without backup, the company says. It added that its software leverages AI and machine learning to manage the complexity of California’s new rates.

“Enphase is committed to providing installers with the tools they need to streamline their businesses and provide homeowners with world-class products,” says Dave Ranhoff, CCO at Enphase Energy. “We’re thrilled to enhance our collaboration with Semper to deploy our latest battery technology, which seamlessly pairs with a wide range of systems to allow homeowners to maximize the value of their home energy systems.”