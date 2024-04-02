Erthos Selected for 180 MW Texas Community Solar Portfolio

Erthos has signed a master agreement with Sky Community Solar for a 180 MW portfolio in Texas, with the projects under contract ranging in size from 9 MW to 18 MW and set to be located near the state’s major population centers.



The company’s Earth Mount Solar aims to reinvent large-scale solar design, with PV modules placed flat on the ground in order to reduce installation time and materials.

“We’ve all read the news stories of projects getting stalled or canceled because of community opposition, and we think communities are right to ask questions,” says Charles Pimentel, president of Erthos. “Solar has the potential to improve the lives of everyone on the planet, but it needs to be done in a way that harmonizes with the land and the people who live there.”

The construction of the first project is slated to commence this year, with the full portfolio expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2026.