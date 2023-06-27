ESA Inks Deal with Nautilus Solar for Midwest Portfolio

ESA, a clean energy development and decarbonization platform, has formed a strategic co-development partnership with Nautilus Solar, which will acquire a portfolio of up to 270 MW DC of community solar projects in the Midwest from ESA, an early-stage venture bringing community solar initiatives in the Great Lakes region.

This new relationship bolsters ESA’s sustainable growth trajectory, ensuring continued profitability while championing the core values of environmental stewardship and renewable energy advancement. ESA will remain 100% owned by its original founding partners, reinforcing its commitment to its founding principles.

“This collaboration harnesses ESA’s expertise in renewable energy and Nautilus’ financial might and nimble transactional abilities,” says Lindsay Latre, CEO of ESA. “Together, we aim to create a lasting impact on the communities we serve, turning widespread renewable energy adoption into reality.”

Piper Sandler Companies, an advisor in the sector, played a key role in facilitating this strategic co-development partnership. Their expertise and guidance were instrumental in ensuring a transparent, mutually beneficial and robust agreement that aligns with both ESA’s and Nautilus’s strategic objectives.