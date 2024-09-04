Exus Chooses Prescinto Platform for Renewable Asset Management

Exus Renewables North America has partnered with Prescinto, a clean energy asset performance management SaaS provider, to streamline the management of its renewable energy portfolio.

Exus will utilize Prescinto’s data centralization and real-time monitoring capabilities for their 3 GW of solar, wind and energy storage assets.

“Our decision to partner with Prescinto was driven by their flexible and powerful data management suite,” says Dhaval Bhalodia, head of Operations at Exus.

“Prescinto’s API allows us to connect directly to our python script. Their data warehouse, with connectors to tools like PowerBI, streamlines our reporting processes. Additionally, their customizable dashboards and expertise across solar, wind and energy storage provide us with the tailored support we need to manage our assets effectively.”