Extra Space Storage, Pivot Energy Collaborate on Rooftop Solar Systems

Pivot Energy, a Denver-based solar energy company, says it is collaborating with Extra Space Storage to install 65 rooftop solar systems on storage buildings across eight states, including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Tennessee.

The portfolio totals 5.5 MW of emission-free and reliable energy. The portfolio is estimated to save Extra Space $600,000 during the first year and $15 million over the 25-year life of the systems. Each location receiving a solar system is expected to offset its energy demand by 80-100%, making Extra Space locations some of the greenest storage facilities in the country.

“At Extra Space, we believe in running a company that is built to last,” says Matt Herrington, COO of Extra Space. “By investing in solar and other sustainability initiatives, we are committed to making a positive impact on the environment – which benefits our employees, customers, shareholders and communities. Solar produces a great return on investment, and helps drive down our electrical expense.”

Pivot and Extra Space first partnered in 2018 to install 3 MW of solar on buildings located in Illinois and Colorado. Installation of the solar systems began earlier this year and are expected to be completed by Q2 2021.

Photo: Pivot Energy’s Commercial Solar web page