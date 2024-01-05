FirstEnergy Subsidiary Completes Solar Site at Fort Martin Power Station 

FirstEnergy subsidiary Mon Power has completed its solar site at Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, W. Va., the first of five projects Mon Power and its sister company Potomac Edison have planned.

Nearly 50,000 panels generate up to 18.9 MW per hour on the approximately 80-acre site, says the company. Ultimately, the five sites are expected to collectively generate up to 50 MW.

“We’re proud to have achieved our goal of completing this solar site using local union workers,” says First Energy’s Jim Myers. “It is important to have this voluntary option available to customers, as renewable energy is a large economic driver in both attracting new industry to West Virginia and keeping existing companies that now require a portion of their electricity to come from renewable sources.”

In August, the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved the companies’ request to construct the Fort Martin solar site and two others in Rivesville, Marion County and Marlowe, Berkeley County. Construction of the sites is expected to be complete by the end of this year.