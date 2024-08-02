Flint Hills Resources Solar Farm to Help Power Corpus Christi Refinery

Flint Hills Resources is planning to build its second company-owned solar installation to assist powering its U.S. refinery operations.

The 27 MW installation would provide electricity to the company’s Corpus Christi West refinery, which produces jet fuel, diesel and gasoline. The company says the project is the first in Texas to provide onsite, self-generated electricity directly to an oil refinery.

“We continue to improve our refinery operations and make progress toward our vision of being the best refining company in the industry,” adds Jeff Ramsey, president and CEO of Flint Hills Resources.

“We are proving that large-scale solar can be successfully integrated into large, complex industrial facilities, helping to lower costs while maintaining reliability and improving our environmental performance.”

Arizona-based DEPCOM Power has been selected as the project’s EPC contractor. Both Flint Hills Resources and DEPCOM are subsidiaries of Koch Companies.