Flywheel Development Selects Enphase Microinverters

Enphase Energy Inc., a global energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters, says Flywheel Development LLC has selected Enphase microinverters as the inverter technology of record for its portfolio of commercial solar projects.

Based in Washington, D.C., Flywheel Development is a sustainable development company active in real estate, sustainable design, solar development and stormwater management infrastructure, with a focus on high-performance, net-zero buildings.

“We bring human-centered design and a firm belief in the power of innovation to every project at Flywheel, and the support from the Enphase commercial solar team helps us efficiently deliver advanced solar solutions to our customers and communities,” says Jessica Pitts, co-founder and principal at Flywheel Development LLC.

“Using Enphase microinverters removes several prominent design constraints of legacy solar technologies, improving our ability to imagine and build high-performance, resilient buildings. The collaboration with Enphase is off to a great start, and our design team is already putting the benefits of microinverter technology to work on projects that are in the early design phase,” she adds.

Flywheel Development uses seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters, which leverage Enphase’s 55 nm custom ASIC for higher reliability and better economies of scale. Enphase solar inverter technology is designed to support residential as well as commercial solar applications with unique software-defined architecture and built-in support for rapid shutdown and California Rule 21 requirements.

Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regiment with over one million cumulative hours of test cycles in heat, high humidity, salty air and extreme cold. Enphase microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and do not contain complicated moving parts or easily breakable components, such as fans, and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

Photo: A view of the Flywheel Development project using Enphase microinverters as seen through HelioScope solar design software