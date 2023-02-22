Freedom Solar Installs Solar Array for Ohio Honda Dealership

Freedom Solar Power, a Texas-based, residential and commercial solar power provider, has completed a solar installation for Parkway Auto Group at its Honda dealership in Dover, Ohio.

This project is the first in a partnership that will see solar arrays installed at other Parkway dealerships as the company strives toward becoming 75% sustainable in the near future.

“Parkway Honda’s partnership with Freedom Solar is making waves as one of Ohio’s premier solar installations in the automotive industry,” says Freedom Solar CEO Bret Biggart. “We are proud to partner with them in making their business more energy-efficient and helping them become one step closer to their sustainable goals.”

Freedom Solar installed a 7,038 sq. ft. solar array that consists of 248 panels, producing 120.3 kW of on-site power. Each year, Parkway Honda will reduce its carbon footprint by over 91.9 metric tons of CO2 with the solar array.

“We couldn’t be happier with our decision,” says Parkway Honda’s partner, Mark C. Mears. “We are one of the first dealerships in the county to go solar, and we are proud to be leading the way within Dover and Tuscarawas County. By diminishing our carbon footprint, we are achieving advantages never seen before rather than just reducing our electricity bill.”

Mears says several factors played into the company’s decision to move forward with the conversion to on-site power generation at its Honda dealership, including local and federal financial incentives and the fact that the dealership had ample roof area to accommodate solar arrays powerful enough to offset a large percentage of their energy costs.

Freedom Solar’s commercial specialty has been in the auto dealer space, having completed a number of turnkey solar generation systems for dealers across America.