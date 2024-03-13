Fresno Unified School District, ForeFront Power Complete Solar + Storage Portfolio

Fresno Unified School District and ForeFront Power have completed a 17.5 MW solar energy and storage portfolio, expected to save the district over $40 million throughout the approximate 20-year lifespan of the system.

The districtwide portfolio includes 40 projects with solar canopies and energy storage systems across 31 sites and is slated to generate 23.5 million kWh.

“ForeFront Power takes care of every aspect of solar energy solutions for our partner school districts like Fresno Unified,” says Nate Smith-Ide, senior sales manager at ForeFront Power. “We want to give public school districts an alternative to expensive, unpredictable energy expenditures with guaranteed performance and low costs from renewable energy solutions.”

Fresno Unified selected ForeFront Power via the Renewable Energy Aggregated Procurement Program offered by SPURR, a joint powers authority made up of public education agencies using competitive solicitations, aggregated buying power and technical expertise to negotiate pricing and terms for utilities-related goods and services.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, ForeFront Power operates under Mitsui’s North American investment arm.