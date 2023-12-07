Frontwave Arena Signs Deals on Solar, BESS Projects

Frontwave Arena has inked a local partnership with Baker Electric on a solar project, and signed a PPA with DSD Renewables to utilize energy produced at the site.

Baker Electric will install a fully integrated 797.09 kW rooftop solar system consisting of 1,350 panels, along with a large-scale battery energy storage system. The project is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.2 MWh annually, the company says.

“We are focusing on excellence in every aspect of development: from sustainable design to fan experience, from technology to community engagement,” says Josh Elias, Frontwave Arena’s COO. “The solar installation is part of Frontwave Arena’s broader sustainability efforts to minimize the environmental impact of the arena.”

“Baker Electric is excited to partner and assist with the development of a local landmark like Frontwave Arena,” says Baker Electric’s Scott Williams. “We appreciate that not only are Josh and his team building a centerpiece of entertainment for the North County community, but they are not skipping any steps in consideration of the environmental impact of operating a facility of this size.”

The 7,500 capacity multi-purpose venue in North San Diego County is slated for completion next year.