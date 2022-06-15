FTC Solar Adds 1P Tracker Systems with HX Acquisition

FTC Solar Inc., a global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, has acquired HX Tracker, a China-based supplier of 1P tracker systems.

“This complementary acquisition accelerates our international expansion with a strengthened platform to accelerate growth in China, the Middle East, Africa and other markets,” says Sean Hunkler, FTC Solar’s president and CEO.

“At the same time, we’re adding a 1P tracker solution that is optimized for low-labor cost markets, which is a strong complement to our Voyager 2P solution that is designed to be truly differentiated based on its ease of construction and reduced labor hours,” adds Hunkler. “We’re thrilled to officially welcome the HX team to the FTC Solar family and look forward to providing our customers with the best products and services for years to come.”