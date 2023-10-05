FTC Solar Supplying Pioneer 1P Trackers to Nebraska Project

FTC Solar Inc., a provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, has been selected by Sandhills Energy to supply its Pioneer 1P solar tracker solution for a 225 MW project to be built near Columbus, Neb.

“We’re pleased to be utilizing FTC Solar’s tracker technology on this important project,” says Eric Johnson, president of Sandhills Energy. “The Butler County project will be one of the largest to be built in our home state of Nebraska, and the innovative and highly constructible design of FTC’s Pioneer solution will lend itself well to this development.”

Tracker delivery in support of the Butler County solar project is expected to begin in the third quarter.