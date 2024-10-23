FTC Solar to Supply Projects for Sandhills Energy

FTC Solar has inked a deal to supply Sandhills Energy with 1P Pioneer trackers for 1 GW of projects over three sites.

The projects include a 448 MW project in Burt County, Neb., a 320 MW project in Cass County, Neb. and a 225 MW project in Butler County, Neb.

“We’re looking forward to supporting these projects with our Pioneer 1P tracker and continuing to grow our relationship with Sandhills Energy,” says Yann Brandt, FTC Solar’s president and CEO.

“Market interest in Pioneer continues to grow, driven by key features such as its fast assembly time, high energy density, reduced pile count and shorter embedment depth.”

Tracker delivery in support of these projects is expected to begin next year and continue into 2026.