GAF Energy, Anbe Roofing Finish Largest Installation To Date

Roof-integrated solar products manufacturer GAF Energy says it has completed its largest residential solar roofing project: a 31 kW system installed by partner Anbe Roofing on a private home in Portola Valley, Calif.

The system will produce 50,455 kWh of energy annually and save the homeowner an estimated $271,484 in electricity costs during the expected 25-year system lifetime.

“Typically, installing a new roof this size would require significant additional technical and labor support for completion – not to mention the extra planning and hours needed to add on a solar system atop the new roof,” says Joseph Andrews of Anbe Roofing. “Thanks to the streamlined design and build of the GAF Energy solar roof kit, this install was fast and easy for our team. It snaps together like a simple puzzle and looks amazing. You would never know we installed the largest GAF Energy system to date, given how quick and seamless the process was.”

“Anbe demonstrated their expertise on this project, providing the customer with a durable, reliable and innovative roof-integrated solar solution that will save the customer significant money,” adds Keally DeWitt, vice president of marketing and public policy for GAF Energy.

GAF Energy solar integrates directly with a roofing system and requires no penetration of the roofing membrane. High-efficiency solar panels in the system optimize power output and provide a matching color profile to the roof to maximize aesthetic appeal, with robust flashing and a sleek black perimeter shield.