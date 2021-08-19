GameChange BOS Offers New Cable Management System

GameChange BOS’ Grab-Tite above-ground cable management system is now available for purchase.

The product line allows solar electrical installers, developers and asset owners to work with one company group, GameChange BOS and its GameChange Solar parent, for trackers and fixed-tilt racking solutions, as well as their cable management needs.

The new system was designed with the customers who have been using GameChange Solar’s racking systems.

“We’re excited to continue to drive down the cost of solar energy for our customers and to offer them the products that make a difference,” states Claude Colp, product line lead for GameChange BOS. “Whether a developer is seeking a comprehensive solar package that includes racking and above-ground cable management solutions or an engineer is just looking for trusted design support, customers will get the same innovative design and fast installation speed that has made GameChange Solar a global leader.”