GameChange Chosen to Provide Single Axis Trackers for New York Project

GameChange Solar (GCS) will be supplying it Genius Tracker for solar projects located in Albany County, N.Y. The total system size is 50 MW DC. The Genius Tracker will support three module manufacturers that are all approved for SpeedClamp, a GCS pre-assembled part offering.

Additionally, GCS was awarded one of the largest landfill projects located in Lancaster, N.Y. The 13 MW project will utilize GCS’s Pour-in-Place ballasted system which is designed for landfill, brownfield and superfund sites. Both system orders are in for immediate shipment with expected deliveries later this year; once completed, they will power over 10,000 New York homes.

This is a major stepping stone for New York’s Clean Energy Standard (CES), the most comprehensive and ambitious clean energy goal in the state’s history. Seventy percent generation of New York State’s electricity must come from renewable energy sources by 2030.

“This is the start of many grander New York developments and GCS is fully equipped to support them all,” states Max Johnson, director of business development at GameChange Solar. “Our headquarters are located in New York’s backyard and we look forward to remaining the preferred supplier for utility-scale projects, in New York. The Genius Tracker was chosen for compatibility with various module types, pre-assembled parts for fast installation, and our dedicated supply chain.”