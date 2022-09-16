GameChange Debuts New Terrain-Following Solar Tracker

GameChange Solar has unveiled the terrain-following Genius Tracker TF. This system allows for greater slope change, allowing the tracker system to follow the undulations of the ground. This allows installers to drop construction costs by reducing or eliminating civil grading work as confirmed through real-world testing.

“Customers have been asking for terrain following capabilities for our leading Genius Tracker system,” states Andrew Worden, CEO of GameChange Solar. “Not only have we met their requests, but we have leapfrogged all other tracker companies to give our customers the greatest post to post slope change and other needed topography related allowances in the industry. We feel this can meaningfully reduce grading costs and help our customers improve their project ROIs.”

GameChange Solar is a manufacturer of fixed tilt and tracker solar racking systems, with over 21 GW sold.