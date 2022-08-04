GameChange Increases Capacity to 14 GW with New Solar Tracker Factory

GameChange Solar is launching a new, 6 GW tracker tube line that will start operations in the Midwest in February 2023. This state-of-the-art, highly automated facility allows GameChange to expand its U.S. tracker tube capacity to 14 GW.

“As our customers grow their business, GameChange is committed to continue to grow our substantial USA manufacturing base to allow for fast deliveries and flexibility in our supply chain,” states Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar is a supplier of fixed tilt and tracker solar racking solutions. It offers Genius Tracker, as well as its MaxSpan and Pour-In-Place racking systems.