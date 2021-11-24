GameChange Nears Completion for 125 MW Solar Project in Mexico

GameChange Solar has announced that a Genius Tracker single axis tracker system of 125 MW is nearing completion for a customer in Navojoa, Mexico. This adds to many other countries that GameChange Solar has entered in the LATAM region including Honduras, Colombia and Chile.

Weathersmart optimizes the tilt angle to enable up to 1.25% additional power production, the customer selected our Genius Tracker solution for its high power production and fast installation.

“The LATAM region is seeing significant growth and increasing demand for electricity and we are ready to meet those needs,” states Derick Botha, chief commercial officer for GameChange Solar. “We are gratified to see that LATAM customers are recognizing the value and quality of GameChange Solar’s systems.”

GameChange Solar offers the innovative Genius Tracker, as well as its MaxSpan and Pour-In-Place racking systems throughout the world. GameChange Solar also offers an above ground cable management system.