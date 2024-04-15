GameChange Solar Announces Strategic Partnership with Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment

GameChange Solar (GCS), has strategically partnered with Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment (JZNEE), with the aim of expanding local manufacturing capabilities for solar tracker components in the Middle East.

Under this partnership, JZNEE will establish a manufacturing facility in Dammam, KSA, to produce up to 3 GW, expandable to 5 GW, of solar tracker components for GCS’s Genius Tracker. The companies hope to have the facility operational by June.

As the exclusive local partner, GCS will provide non-steel components, such as actuators, node controllers and drive systems. Additionally, the company will offer after-sales support, commissioning, software and service.

“Our partnership with JZNEE and expansion into the Middle East underscores our commitment to growing our global renewable energy presence,” says GameChange Solar’s Vikas Bansal. “We are excited to provide our Middle East customers and EPC partners with locally manufactured, built, and serviced solar tracker solutions.”