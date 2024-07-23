GameChange Solar Completes Third-Party Validation from Enertis Applus+

GameChange Solar has completed a third-party validation of its bifacial PV modeling performance through Enertis Applus+.



The company uses the bifacial_radiance software tool developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to model these types of solar systems, which the company says considers parameters such as structure shading factor, mismatch loss factor and transparency factor.

The company says it models the bifacial parameters with the software tool to use as input to PVSyst, the industry’s main bankable software. Enertis Applus+ conducted an independent technical validation of the methodology.



“Bifacial modules can increase the cost of a solar module by one to two cents per watt, so the modeling accuracy with solar trackers is extremely important to justify the higher cost,” says Vikas Bansal, GameChange Solar’s international president.

“Having our modeling performance validated by Enertis Applus+ is important to ensure our clients achieve greater energy production and lower LCOE. As always, we remain committed to continuous innovation and excellence in solar technology.”