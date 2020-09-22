GameChange Solar Completes TLH Manufacture, Supply

GameChange Solar has completed the manufacture and supply of two MaxSpan fixed-tilt racking systems, FL Solar 1 and FL Solar 4, located at the Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) in Florida.

“GameChange Solar’s MaxSpan fixed-tilt system is the preference for owners and utilities that require durable racking for their solar power plants,” says Max Johnson, director of business development at GameChange Solar. “In Florida, strength and quality are critical due to high wind speeds seen in hurricane-prone coastal markets. We look forward to supporting any future expansions.”

Combined, the two solar plants at TLH have a capacity of 83 MW DC of energy. It is the largest airport-based solar farm in the world. The racking for FL Solar 4 supports 130,000 First Solar Series 6 thin-film modules. This project was completed earlier in the year by Origis Energy and Blattner Energy.

With over 10 GW sold, GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing, notes the company.