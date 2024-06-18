GameChange Solar Delivers High-Wind Tracker System to Florida

GameChange Solar has delivered its Genius Tracker single-axis tracking system, designed to withstand 158 mph wind speeds, to a high-wind project in Florida.

The company collaborated with engineering firm CPP to address the challenges of aeroelastic stability and wind pressure. It also partnered with test labs like RETC for comprehensive mechanical load testing.

“We are proud to expand on our track record of designing solar plants in challenging locations, such as those in hurricane-prone regions, says Scott Van Pelt, chief engineer at GameChange Solar.

“The ability to develop projects in previously undesirable locations will allow solar energy to become an even larger part of the energy mix.”