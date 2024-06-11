GameChange Solar Integrates Genius Tracker with Robotic Cleaners 

GameChange Solar’s flagship Genius Tracker 1P and 1P-2Row products have been designed to integrate with solar module robotic cleaning solutions, the company says.

It added that the integration could increase efficiency in energy production, particularly in dry or arid regions, as robotic cleaners may clean solar panels without water.

“The seamless integration of our Genius Tracker with robotic cleaning solutions is a significant advancement in the solar industry,” says Vikas Bansal, president, international, at GameChange Solar.

“By automating maintenance processes, we not only improve operational efficiency but also reduce operational costs and enhance the overall reliability of solar energy systems. Collaborating with renowned robotic solution providers ensures the seamless integration and optimization of our solar trackers globally.”