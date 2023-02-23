GameChange Solar Introduces Solar Project Management Solution

GameChange Solar has debuted its new online project management portal, giving customers full access to all aspects of material delivery and construction management.

The company says the portal provides comprehensive visibility into material requirements, construction inventory and detailed delivery sequencing. GameChange Solar is aiming to provide a best-in-class project management solution for immediate assessment and tracking of material movements in order to maintain the most effective construction sequence and labor utilization.

“GameChange Solar is committed to lowering the cost of solar energy by optimizing our customers’ sequencing and construction efficiency, which builds on our optimal design and ease of assembly,” says Phil Vyhanek, president of GameChange Solar.